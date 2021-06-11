The Missouri Democratic Party plans to expand its reach into Northwest Missouri, part of its future plan to win over rural voters after stinging defeats at the ballot box.

Democrats lost each statewide race in the last election cycle. The party is seeking a grant from the Democratic National Committee that will allow the state arm to open ten offices in rural areas across the state.

One of those areas is Northwest Missouri, though Randy Dunn, the state party's executive director, wouldn't commit to one of those offices being in St. Joseph.

"We recognize that that is a portion of the state that is vitally important to the democrats to be able to turn things around. There's a lot of opportunity that we believe that exists there," Dunn told News-Press NOW on Friday.

Republicans won 91% of voting in precincts in Buchanan County in 2020, previous analysis by News-Press NOW showed.

But the area is not a lost cause for Democrats. Bill McMurray, St. Joseph's mayor, is a member of the party. So is Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday and Ron Hook, a county commissioner.

Nicole Galloway, Missouri's current auditor and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate, campaigned in St. Joseph multiple times in the last election.

Those endeavors have not been enough, and Dunn told News-Press NOW the party has fallen short in connecting with rural voters. All of the area state representatives and senators are Republicans.

"So we are in the beginning phases of working to develop a new plan for here in Missouri," Dunn said. "It's not too far long ago that we can look back and see that Democrats held six of the eight statewide elected offices. And we can get back there."

Such a sweeping change isn't likely to come quickly, Dunn acknowledged.

Galloway, seen by many as the optimal Democratic candidate for governor, amassed only 40% of the vote. She's also taking a step back from public life, and recently announced she won't seek re-election as auditor in 2022.

Dunn pitched a more incremental approach. He pointed to ballot initiatives, like medical marijuana and healthcare expansion, two heavily Democratic issues, that passed statewide votes within the last two cycles.

Democrats also flipped one state representative seat from an incumbent Republican near Springfield, Missouri. When asked what success looks like in the short term, Dunn said it's about chipping away.

"And so our success looks like finding great candidates... and to begin to chip away at the majority Republicans currently enjoy," Dunn said.

If the DNC grants the MDP money to open regional offices, the state wing hopes to have them operation by the end of 2021.