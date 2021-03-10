The “American Rescue Plan,” the first marquee legislation from President Joe Biden, passed its final hurdle Wednesday, but the bill still has its detractors.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is one of them. A study by the National Association of Counties indicates Buchanan County will receive $17 million from the bill, but Hawley told News-Press NOW the relief package is too broad and too expensive.
“If there’s money in the (distance), a local official — you’re going to want that,” Hawley said. “I don’t fault anybody for that. But we’re talking about a $2 trillion plan that does very little for COVID.”
Democrats passed the final version of the relief bill through the house Wednesday. Biden is expected to sign it Friday, with $1,400 relief checks rolling out for qualifying individuals shortly thereafter.
A dominant feature of the 628-page bill is initiatives, making it one of the biggest federal efforts in years to assist lower- and middle-income families. Included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave — some of them things Democrats have signaled they’d like to make permanent — plus spending for renters, feeding programs and utility bills.
The NACO said the Treasury Department would have to make a first tranche of an estimated $17 million available to Buchanan County within 60 days of the legislation becoming law.
A second payment would need to be made within a year. Each payment must be at least 50% of the total money the counties are eligible for.
Andrew County, just north of St. Joseph, would receive more than $3 million in funds. Platte County, south of St. Joseph, would receive more than $20 million.
Local officials told News-Press NOW they haven’t implemented procedures for distributing the money because exact figures are not yet available.
According to a NACO analysis, cities also would be eligible to receive dollars from the American Rescue Plan, though exact figures still are unknown.
In total, $130.2 billion will be split between cities and counties. States will split $195.3 billion, with no state to receive less than $500 million.
“They revised down the direct payments so fewer people get it,” Hawley said, referring to individuals who make more than $75,000 who won’t receive the full $1,400 stimulus check.
“So I think it was a disappointing bill,” Hawley said.