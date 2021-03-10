Virus Outbreak Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, poses Wednesday after signing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill during an enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill.

 Associated Press

The “American Rescue Plan,” the first marquee legislation from President Joe Biden, passed its final hurdle Wednesday, but the bill still has its detractors.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is one of them. A study by the National Association of Counties indicates Buchanan County will receive $17 million from the bill, but Hawley told News-Press NOW the relief package is too broad and too expensive.

“If there’s money in the (distance), a local official — you’re going to want that,” Hawley said. “I don’t fault anybody for that. But we’re talking about a $2 trillion plan that does very little for COVID.”

Democrats passed the final version of the relief bill through the house Wednesday. Biden is expected to sign it Friday, with $1,400 relief checks rolling out for qualifying individuals shortly thereafter.

A dominant feature of the 628-page bill is initiatives, making it one of the biggest federal efforts in years to assist lower- and middle-income families. Included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave — some of them things Democrats have signaled they’d like to make permanent — plus spending for renters, feeding programs and utility bills.

The NACO said the Treasury Department would have to make a first tranche of an estimated $17 million available to Buchanan County within 60 days of the legislation becoming law.

A second payment would need to be made within a year. Each payment must be at least 50% of the total money the counties are eligible for.

Andrew County, just north of St. Joseph, would receive more than $3 million in funds. Platte County, south of St. Joseph, would receive more than $20 million.

Local officials told News-Press NOW they haven’t implemented procedures for distributing the money because exact figures are not yet available.

According to a NACO analysis, cities also would be eligible to receive dollars from the American Rescue Plan, though exact figures still are unknown.

In total, $130.2 billion will be split between cities and counties. States will split $195.3 billion, with no state to receive less than $500 million.

“They revised down the direct payments so fewer people get it,” Hawley said, referring to individuals who make more than $75,000 who won’t receive the full $1,400 stimulus check.

“So I think it was a disappointing bill,” Hawley said.

Matt Hoffmann can be reached at matt.hoffmann@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NpNowHoffmann.