After an extraordinary special session concluded earlier this month, lawmakers are set to pick up where they left off regarding a proposal to protect businesses and health-care facilities from litigation surrounding COVID-19.
Gov. Mike Parson had asked the Legislature to take up the lawsuit, but ended up ditching the measure as lawmakers ran out of time.
Before the 2021 session officially convenes, two bills have been filed in the Senate to address tort reform related to the impacts of COVID-19.
Senate bills 42 and 51 aim to address those concerns by providing protections for health-care workers, certain facilities, businesses and products.
“What this bill does is it protects our frontline health-care workers, small businesses or schools from lawsuits due to someone contracting COVID-19 while they’re on the business or school’s premises,” said Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican who sponsored SB 51. “If a business or school is doing their best to comply with the public health guidance, under my legislation they’re protected if someone were to get COVID-19.”
Luetkemeyer, a newly minted member of Senate leadership, said he knows it might not be an easy path, but he believes his legislation will be the one that gets the final approval in the Senate.
“The main differences between (SB 42 and SB 52) is one would apply a lot of the immunities that are available in my bill for any declared state of emergency,” he said. “You know, I see problems with that because we may not want to upend and suspend state tort law, for example, if there’s a flood in Northwest Missouri, which we’ve had a lot of over the last couple of years.
“Or tornados, earthquakes or any of those things that would theoretically be eligible (under SB 42),” said Luetkemeyer, the only attorney in the GOP caucus. “I don’t think that that is appropriate.”
Luetkemeyer said he doesn’t think the clause in SB 42 is necessary because of its blanket, all-hazards approach that expands on an often polarizing topic: tort reform. He also said the competing legislation, sponsored by GOP Sen. Bill White of Joplin, isn’t COVID-focused.
“My bill really focuses on liability for COVID-19, specifically as it related to global pandemics,” said Luetkemeyer, a Parkville resident who represents both Buchanan and Platte counties.
The senator entering into his third year of his first term knows that while there’s a GOP majority in the Legislature, any legislation involving reforming the scope of lawsuits can sometimes lead to a legislative logjam.
“I think that it will be an issue that sees a lot of debate,” Luetkemeyer said. “It’s an issue that will take some time to get resolved on the floor.”
Regardless of the future final floor fight, Republicans are expected to move quickly on the proposal with Luetkemeyer believing it should promptly be assigned to the committee he chairs: the Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence.
Earlier this month, Andrew County GOP Sen. Dan Hegeman, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, predicted legislation surrounding COVID-19 lawsuit protection would be a measure that would be front and center when lawmakers return in January.
While the Senate has put forth two COVID-19 lawsuit bills, the Missouri House has yet to see any of its members sponsor related legislation.
During the first special session, lawmakers were able to agree on some crime-related measures put forth by Parson. Then, the special session turned into an appropriations situation as legislators divvied up hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.