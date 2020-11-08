State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer said he is honored to have been elected to a new post by his fellow Republicans last week.
Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, represents Buchanan and Platte counties and was selected as the Missouri Senate majority whip. He was chosen as part of the Republican Missouri Caucus and will start his new role in the upcoming legislative session.
“What I’m really hoping to do in this position is to make sure that we get Republicans and, if possible, Democrats on the same page and make sure that we are pushing for good policy for the citizens of the state of Missouri,” Luetkemeyer said.
Luetkemeyer said his duties will include being responsible for counting votes for the majority party, figuring out where all the Republicans are going to be before a particular bill gets to the floor and working with people to build a coalition needed to pass legislation.
“It’s a great honor,” Luetkemeyer said. “I’ve got a lot of great colleagues who I work well with. Being in Senate leadership is really about having developed relationships and trust with people who you serve with, so I’m deeply honored that my colleagues have put this faith in me to be one of the small group of people who serve in leadership in the Senate.”
Luetkemeyer said he is proud of the short time he has had in the Senate and mentioned sponsoring legislation to protect taxpayers for increases in assessments as well as making sure people were not taxed on their COVID-19 stimulus checks.
State Senator Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, has served as Republican Caucus Chairman for six years and nominated Luetkemeyer for the position. He said he is proud of the work Luetkemeyer has done.
“I’m happy that he will assume that role and become part of the leadership team on this next legislative session on the Republican majority,” Hegeman said.
Hegeman, who serves as the senator representing much of Northwest Missouri outside of Buchanan County, said he hopes to assume the role of Senate Appropriations Chair in the next legislative session in January. Hegeman said he expects to be selected for the post again by President Pro Tempore Dave Schatz, R-St. Louis County.
Luetkemeyer said he thinks it’s great Northwest Missouri has two state senators in leadership positions.