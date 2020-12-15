Two local Missouri Republican representatives co-signed a letter calling for investigations into swing states following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, though a resolution spawned from the letter won’t pass the statehouse.
Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, and Jim Neely, R-Cameron, signed their names to a letter directed towards Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr that said state politicians should choose their own electors instead of those elected by voters, unless investigations are launched.
The letter called for investigations into elections in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all states Biden won. The letter does not call for any states President Donald Trump won to be investigated.
All 50 states cast their electoral votes on Monday, with each vote cast as voters determined. Biden finished with 306 electoral college votes, and Trump received 232.
A non-binding resolution, introduced following the letter, won’t be considered by the Missouri legislature after Rocky Miller, R-Lake Ozark, said he wouldn’t advance the bill through his rules committee.
“It went through committee yesterday, but the rules committee said they were not taking this up,” Neely said in a statement. “That’s all I know at this time.”
Neely declined to comment about his signature on the letter. Falkner also didn’t respond to a request for comment.
“We must demand that they (state legislatures) call themselves into a special session to investigate the election results, and if needed, exercise their authority under Article 2 of the US Constitution to elect new electors,” Justin Hill, R-Kirkwood, wrote in the letter.
The last time state legislatures picked their own electors was 1876, according to the Washington Post.
In Michigan and other states, the state legislature has specifically given the power to choose electors to the voting public.
Republican election officials in Georgia have said the election was secure and that no audit or recount would change the outcome of the election. Lawsuits claiming widespread voter fraud have failed, including lawsuits brought to the United States Supreme Court, which has rejected to such suits.
Now that the electoral college has met, Congress will meet in a joint session to receive the electoral college votes in January.
Mitch McConnell, Congress’ top Republican and the Senate majority leader, congratulated Biden on his victory Tuesday in a floor speech.
According to Politico’s Jake Sherman, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, is encouraging his colleagues to decline any objections to the electoral college vote and allow Biden’s victory to stand.
Congress has never rejected a state’s electoral college vote, and it’s unlikely an objection would be sustained because it must pass both the Senate and the House, which is controlled by Democrats.
Any objections must be signed in writing by both a member of the House and the Senate.
In 2017, Democratic representatives attempted to object to President Trump’s victory, but no Democratic senators joined the cause.
The last time both a House and Senate member signed an objection was 2005, and the objection failed in both chambers.