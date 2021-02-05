Congressmen Sam Graves (R-Mo.) and Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) voted to allow a fellow member to retain her committee post after she made comments questioning 9/11 and school shootings.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was removed from the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee by a 230-199 vote Thursday.
Aides for Graves and LaTurner didn't return a request for comment Friday. Eleven of their fellow Republicans voted to strip Greene of her post alongside all Democrats.
Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said he doesn't know Greene when asked about her situation Thursday.
"I have to tell you I have not followed her comments. I don't know her, I've never met her," Hawley said. "My view is that we have important work to do right now before us."
Other senators have been more forceful. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said "loony lies" were a "cancer" to the Republican party.
"(We must) separate ourselves from the people that are the wacky weeds," Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), said.
Thursday’s fight also underscored the uproar and political complexities that Greene — a master of provoking Democrats, promoting herself and raising campaign money — has prompted since becoming a House candidate last year.
Addressing her colleagues, Greene tried to dissociate herself from her “words of the past.” Contradicting past social media posts, she said she believes the 9/11 attacks and mass school shootings were real and no longer believes QAnon conspiracy theories, which include lies about Democratic-run pedophile rings.
News organizations “can take teeny, tiny pieces of words that I’ve said, that you have said, any of us, and can portray us as someone that we’re not,” she said.
Hawley acknowledged the conversation around Greene in Washington D.C. was a distraction.
"It's also grossly misplaced priorities," Hawley said. "I mean, here we are, in the midst of a pandemic, we're also in an economic crisis. We've not begun to address the situation with schools across the country that are still shuttered."
Pivoting to the impending impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Hawley said the trial was unconstitutional. Hawley will be among the members who will vote to acquit or convict the 45th president.
"The Democrats want to hit a pause and they want to impeach a private citizen," Hawley said. "It's totally misplaced... It's also outside the bounds of the Constitution."
Congress will soon consider another stimulus plan pitched by President Joe Biden. Both chambers passed a budget resolution, essentially a vehicle to allow legislation to pass while dodging the filibuster in the Senate.
Hawley told News-Press NOW he's still supportive of Americans receiving an additional $1,400 stimulus check. Democrats hope to pass the "American Rescue Plan" before March 14, when unemployment insurance is set to run out.
"I'm just sorry that we couldn't get it done a couple of months ago and couldn't get support for it," Hawley said.
Some Republicans have balked at the $1.9 trillion dollar price tag of the American Rescue Plan, though Democrats could pass the legislation on their own if none of their members defect.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.