None of the federal legislators representing Northwest Missouri or Northeast Kansas have agreed that President-elect Joe Biden has won the 2020 election, instead holding a stance that the election is yet to be decided.
Each of the legislators also declined a request for comment by News-Press NOW on reporting that the General Services Administration hasn't transferred transition funds to the Biden-Harris ticket, meaning the camp can't access government offices, conduct security clearance checks or sign up for government email addresses.
"It seems unlikely that any changes could be big enough to make a difference (in the election)," Sen. Roy Blunt said Sunday on ABC. "But this is a close election and we need to acknowledge that."
A spokeswoman for Blunt declined to answer specific questions posed by News-Press NOW on Tuesday, and instead referred a reporter to a tweet from Nov. 6.
"Candidates have the right to use all of the tools available to them to ensure the votes are accurately counted," Blunt said in the tweet. "This process should be completely transparent so the American people are confident in the results."
Blunt is the chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, and told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that plans for the inauguration continue.
An aide for Missouri's other Republican senator, Josh Hawley, also declined to answer specific questions Tuesday afternoon. She referred News-Press NOW to a tweet from Nov. 7.
"The media do not get to determine who the president is. The people do," Hawley said in the post. "When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is."
On Tuesday evening, another Hawley aide referred News-Press NOW to a piece of legislation Hawley introduced that would ban "ballot harvesting."
"The debacle of the 2020 election has made clear that serious reforms are needed to protect the integrity of our elections," Hawley said in a press release.
Media contacts for Republican Kansas senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts didn't respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Republican Kansas Senator-elect Robert Marshall, who is slated to take over for Roberts, also didn't respond.
Jacob LaTurner, a Republican representative-elect for Kansas' second congressional district, also didn't respond to questions from News-Press NOW after a media spokeswoman was contacted.
Sam Graves, a Republican congressman representing all of Northwest Missouri, also didn't respond to multiple requests for comment through a spokesperson. Graves previously tweeted his support for President Donald Trump.
"I stand with President Trump. Every legal vote must be counted in complete transparency," Graves tweeted on Nov. 6.
Graves' tweet came one day after Trump tweeted to, "stop the count!" Graves' spokesperson didn't respond to a request for comment about the discrepancy.
The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits, but none have resulted in the certification of results being delayed.
Some Republicans, like senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, have acknowledged that Biden is the president-elect. Robert Portman, a Republican senator from Ohio, released a statement Tuesday that Biden had enough electoral college votes to secure the presidency.
An emailed request for comment sent to the Biden-Harris transition team wasn't returned for this story.