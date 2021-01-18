Several large businesses with a presence in St. Joseph have cut their donations to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), while some of his largest individual donors are sticking by him in the wake of the riot on Capitol Hill.
Major companies like Walmart, General Motors and AT&T said they'll discontinue donations to politicians who voted against certifying the Electoral College vote.
"He (Hawley) has four years to redeem himself," Rick Gilmore, a St. Joseph School Board member who donated $500 to Hawley's campaign, said. "I’m not sure he had any concept of what was gonna happen.”
Gilmore didn't say if he'd donate to Hawley's campaign again.
Hawley has been accused of indirectly supporting rioters because he was the first senator to announce he'd lodge an objection to the normally ceremonial process of certifying election results. Rioters broke into the Capitol during a joint session of Congress, forcing the certification process to pause.
Rep. Cori Bush (R-Mo.) has called for the expulsion of lawmakers like Hawley who voted for Electoral College objections.
Jacqueline Stevens, a former nurse, donated $2,350 to Hawley's campaign in 2018.
"I'm more likely to donate," Stevens said. "I wish more Republicans stood up for us."
Hawley has defended his objection, saying the joint session of Congress was his only time for his voice to be heard.
"I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections," Hawley previously told News-Press NOW in a statement. "That’s my job, and I will keep doing it."
Dan Danford, chief executive officer of the Family Investment Center, donated $1,000 to Hawley's campaign in 2018. His wife, Chris, also donated.
"Chris and I have given to multiple candidates on both sides of the aisle. At the time we donated to Senator Hawley's campaign, we felt he was the best candidate in his race," Danford said in an emailed statement to News-Press NOW. "A lot has changed since then and we'll be watching him and his likely opponents from both parties very closely."
Editor's note: Dave Bradley, the owner of the News-Press and Gazette Company, didn't directly donate to Hawley's Senate campaign. He has donated to Republican political action committees that support Hawley.