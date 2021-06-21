With a looming state legislative special session, state, county and city elected officials met with local business leaders to discuss upcoming bills and policies Monday night at River Bluff Brewery.
Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, tweeted a thread of tweets Monday night urging the need for a special session to pass the budget for the Federal Reimbursement Act, something he said needs to be done by July 1. He said this is a grim reality and his administration will be forced to make budget restrictions across state government if not funded. The FRA was not funded by the state Senate due to concerns about abortion funding.
State Rep. Brenda Shields, agrees with Parson on the need to get the FRA done even if it requires a special session.
"The FRA is critically important to our state. It is pretty much amassed about $3 billion — that will have to come out of the budget if we don't pass it," Shields said. "If we don't pass (it) ... the money that we put for Hillyard Technical School would be cut, all the money that we're able to add in Missouri Western would be cut."
Shields along with State Rep. Bill Falkner, R-Missouri both voted to fund Medicaid Expansion, something a majority of their Republican counterparts did not. Now the expansion is left in the balance and saw opening hearings through the Missouri court system Monday.
"My hope for Medicaid expansion is that they are able to have an honest discussion about what the people of the state of Missouri said that they wanted and in between that and what the legislature did, I hope that at the end of the day we can all come to a resolution on what we need to do about Medicaid expansion," Shields said.
Falkner said he voted to fund the expansion due to his district voting for the expansion, but he understands there is some concern regarding funding.
"Some of the arguments have been that it's unconstitutional because they didn't have a funding source, so they've got to figure that one out," Falkner said.
Another bill that was highlighted in the legislative session was the Amendment 2 preservation bill, something State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville said is important that it passed.
"That will guard against any sort of federal government overreach to take away people's Second Amendment rights to take away their guns or tax their guns or ammunition in an unfair way that doesn't match up with our Missouri law," Eggleston said.
Eggleston said overall he was happy with what was accomplished in this year's session.
"No session is perfect. There are always some things that you wish were different, but I think we had a fairly good session — we passed bills on foster care and adoption, we passed a big tax reform bill that's going to help local government from counties and cities at the same time," Eggleston said.
Pat Lilly, Chief Executive Officer for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, will be retiring at the end of the year, but he said he believes the relationship with elected officials and business leaders is strong in the community and he believed it was a good opportunity for individuals to come out.
"We're fortunate that we have great elected officials that really do care about the community," Lilly said.
