Kansas Republican Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall are calling for President Joe Biden to put his decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement before the Senate.
In one of his first official acts, Biden notified the United Nations that the United States will be rejoining the international agreement. Moran and Marshall argue the Paris Climate Agreement is a treaty, though Missouri Western State University Associate Professor Dr. Ed Taylor said the agreement is more akin to a handshake deal.
“It’s a really important political issue for people who are trying to advance careers, or trying to play politics, with what are really important issues,” Taylor said.
In a joint statement, Moran and Marshall said Biden should seek input from Congress before re-entering the accord.
“Re-entering this agreement would be damaging to jobs in the United States at a time when we need to focus on reopening the economy and helping people return to work,” Moran said in the statement.
Marshall said the agreement will “kill jobs” and “raise the price of energy.”
“It will punish American energy providers with expensive regulations, dole out U.S. taxpayer money to foreign countries, and let China off the hook for their role as the world’s largest polluter,” Marshall said in a statement.
Taylor acknowledged that some nations, like China, do cheat the agreement, but he said that the science is clear that U.S. must reduce carbon emissions. He added that the agreement has no enforcement mechanism, meaning it is up to individual countries to police themselves.
“Basically, this is ‘We are going to do best’ to reduce carbon emissions,” Taylor said. “And so the concern is, on the Republican side, why should we lose American jobs to let China pollute the world. To be blunt about it ... the overall goal is to try and reduce that our messing up our environment in the long run.”