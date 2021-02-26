Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall is opposing an effort by the Biden administration to confirm former California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, questioning him on the online availability of chemical abortion drugs.
Marshall, an OBGYN, said he won't vote to confirm Becerra, though Democrats don't need to gain any Republican support to install him should they form a unified front. During a hearing this week, Marshall questioned Becerra on his stance on the abortion drug mifepristone being made available through telemedicine.
"I've been told that you've supported removing current safety regulations and just wanted to know your position on that?" Marshall asked. "And I just hate to see those drugs, let alone and birth control pills for that matter, handed out like candy. These drugs do have serious complications. I do want women have access to family planning. But this new ... drug very much concerns me."
Becerra sued the Trump administration in his capacity as attorney general, challenging a regulation that prevented doctors from prescribing the drug without seeing the patient in person. That regulation was put on hold by lower courts for some time before the United States Supreme Court ended the lawsuit and let the regulation go back into effect.
As HHS secretary, Becerra would have sway over health regulations, and the Biden administration could allow chemical abortion drugs to once again be prescribed over the internet.
"When I took action alongside my state AG colleagues, it was to try and make sure that all Americans had access to the care they needed, without having to worry about COVID-19 becoming a danger," Becerra said. "And the fact that we are able to dispense care without having to have our families actually show up at the doctor's office now through telehealth is something we should really build on."
According to the Mayo Clinic, Mifepristone is used in conjunction with other drugs to stop a pregnancy that is less than 70 days in duration. The drug works by stopping certain hormones, which in turn stops the pregnancy. Common side effects include headache, nausea and vomiting.
Marshall said he's never prescribed the drug but that he's taken care of people who have had "complications" with it, including excessive bleeding. The Mayo Clinic lists "excessively heavy vaginal bleeding" as a "less common" side effect.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 33 states, including Kansas and Missouri, require doctors to prescribe Mifepristone. Other states allow advanced-care providers like physician assistants and nurse practitioners to prescribe the drug.