All four Kansas and Missouri senators voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial Saturday, but they've placed varying degrees of blame on the 45th president.
Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Robert Marshall, R-Kan., all voted to find Trump not guilty of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.
Moran said Trump was "wrong" to continue to spread false allegations of voter fraud. Marshall released a statement calling on Congress to "get back to work," but didn't reference Trump's behavior. Blunt's statement also didn't reference the former president's actions surrounding the riot. Hawley didn't release a statement on his not guilty vote.
"President Trump was wrong to continue to spread allegations of widespread fraud and not immediately discourage the reprehensible and unpatriotic behavior," Moran said in a statement. "The Constitution does not clearly state whether a former president can be tried for impeachment by the Senate, but I believe the impeachment process is intended to be used for considering whether or not ‘The President’ should be removed from office."
In a statement, Blunt said impeachment shouldn't be used to "settle political scores."
"I said before this trial started that I believe the constitutional purpose for presidential impeachment is to remove a president from office, not to punish a person after they have left office," Blunt said. "None of the arguments presented changed my view that this was an unconstitutional proceeding. Impeachment is not a tool that should be used to settle political scores against a private citizen."
Marshall's statement was more robust, though he did not condemn Trump's actions like Moran.
"What was the motivation of this trial? The motivation was political hatred and was simply a continuation of the four-year impeachment fixation on the part of the House Managers and the Democrat Party," Marshall said. “Let me be clear, both sides of the aisle are guilty of heated rhetoric. But, equally guilty are the House Managers and the Democrats for their hypocrisy, and President Trump’s defense team painted that picture clearly."
Marshall called for the speedy confirmation of President Joe Biden's designated agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, and said Congress should work to speed COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Trump's second impeachment vote was the most bipartisan in history, with seven Republicans voting with all 50 Democrats to convict him. In a blistering floor speech after his acquittal vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, blasted Trump for his behavior, calling him "morally responsible," but not legally so.
“There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the event of that day," McConnell said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.