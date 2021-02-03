More than 23 million Americans are expected to wager on the Super Bowl come Sunday, though states like Kansas and Missouri will miss out on associated tax revenue because they haven't legalized the practice.
Both state legislatures have pondered legalizing sports gambling, but no proposed legislation is fast tracked in either statehouse.
"I don't think we may pass anything this year," Kansas Republican State Rep. Dr. John Eplee said. "I think we'll have hearings on it, we'll continue to nudge it forward a little bit."
Eplee sits on the Federal and State Affairs Committee, which has jurisdiction over gambling related bills. While he hasn't sponsored a sports wagering bill, he said any bill that passes will likely include digital gambling from cell phones regulated by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.
"For me, it's a digital platform that's available to appropriate Kansans to place bets," Eplee said. "(It needs to be) vetted through the state of Kansas."
According to the American Gaming Association, over $4 million will be wagered on the Super Bowl, which conducted a survey that found about 23.2 million Americans will take part.
"With a robust legal market, Americans are abandoning illegal bookies and taking their action into the regulated marketplace in record numbers," AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said in a news release.
However, neither state that claims the Kansas City Chiefs has a legal outlet. Missouri Republican State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who represents Buchanan and Platte Counties, introduced a bill that would legalize sports gambling in the state.
Under Luetkemeyer's proposal, professional sports like the National Football League would be fair game, but college sports would not, according to Action Network.
Should that bill become law, online sports gambling would be legal throughout Missouri, but would be institutionalized in the state's 13 casinos, meaning those establishments would run both in-person and online wagers.
Missouri would tax sports gambling at the lowest rate of any state in the country under Luetkemeyer's legislation. Sportsbooks would pay 6.25% of their adjusted gross revenue to the state. Luetkemeyer's proposal does not require sportsbooks to pay professional leagues for using their data, except when wagers are placed on live games.
Other proposals in the state do call for a payment to leagues for data, or allow leagues to restrict which events users gamble on, and tax sportsbooks at a rate of either 6.75% or 9%.
Sportsbooks have been legalized in 25 states plus the District of Columbia.