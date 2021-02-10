Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants the state legislature to legalize medical marijuana to fund medicaid expansion, though the plan faces resistance from a Northeast Kansas legislator who wants the issues considered separately.
State Rep. Dr. John Eplee, R-Atchison, is a firm supporter of efforts to expand Medicaid. He cautiously supports medical marijuana expansion, but doesn't support linking the two ideas.
"I think they should be standalone issues," Eplee said. "I think to put them together in a bill gives some people a reason not to vote for it, because they don't want Medicaid expansion. And it gives others a reason not to vote for it, because they'll never vote for any form of marijuana use in the state of Kansas."
Kelly, a Democrat, believes the tax revenue from a medical marijuana program could fund healthcare expansion. Should Medicaid be expanded, 132,000 more Kansans would be able to access the program, according to the Kansas Health Institute.
"This proposal not only allows us to recover from the economic uncertainty of the pandemic but emerge from it stronger than before," Kelly said in a news conference last week.
In her proposed annual budget, Kelly included $19 million to cover Medicaid expansion for the first half of next year, when she hopes expansion would begin. Her office said last week that medical marijuana would "more than offset" the costs of Medicaid expansion. Though no exact figures have been released, Kelly said that previous estimates put medical marijuana revenues at $50 million.
Eplee believes a medical marijuana bill will come before the committee he sits on, which deals with federal and state issues, sometime in the next two weeks. Under that bill, marijuana wouldn't be grown in Kansas and it couldn't be consumed by smoking. He told News-Press NOW that the bill has a chance of passing the Kansas legislature this year.
Forecasting an outlook on Medicaid expansion, Eplee said the prospects were much more grim. He doesn't believe expansion will pass this year, and may not pass the year after, because of conservative House and Senate leadership. Medicaid expansion was a primary focus of Kelly's 2018 campaign.
"The politics get interesting because then it creates a situation where I think some of the Democrats have been told they shouldn't vote for one or the other, they should only vote if they're together," Eplee said. "So then even though they may want medical marijuana, if it's by itself, will my Democrat colleagues vote for it?"
Missouri has legalized medical marijuana and is in the process of expanding Medicaid. However, neither measure passed through the Republican controlled state legislature. Both pieces of public policy passed the state via majority vote by a form of referendum, meaning voters enacted the measures on their own (though the Missouri legislature will define the contours of Medicaid expansion).
Kansas is not a referendum state, and all legislation must pass the legislature and be signed by the governor.
"I feel pretty compelled to take it (medical marijuana) up because 46 states have some form of positive marijuana laws on their books," Eplee said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.