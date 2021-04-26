Two local state senators sunk a compromise proposal to partially fund Medicaid expansion as approved by voters last year.
The senators told News-Press NOW they oppose funding the measure because organizers who placed it on the ballot didn't identify a source of money to pay for it. Supporters of Medicaid expansion have fiercely pushed back, saying legislators must fund expansion because it passed a statewide vote.
"Right now, we got (expansion) inserted into the constitution," State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said. "The amendment did not have a funding source to go along with it. So in my mind, the amendment is unconstitutional."
Medicaid expansion is a part of the state's constitution just like the "bill of rights." Voters recently amended Missouri's medical marijuana program into the constitution through a similar ballot initiative.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson included money in his proposed budget for Medicaid expansion even though he was against the amendment, promising to carry out the will of voters.
Parson's administration has until July 1 to decide if it will allow now-eligible participants to enroll in Medicaid expansion, even if it isn't funded. Some 275,000 additional people are eligible to access Medicaid under the constitutional amendment, which passed with 53% of the statewide vote. The measure narrowly failed in Buchanan County.
"That issue went to voters and actually Buchanan County rejected expansion," State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said.
Luetkemeyer sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which Hegeman chairs. A fellow Republican senator offered a compromise that would partially fund expansion, but the plan failed in a 7-7 vote. A 'yes' vote from either Hegeman or Luetkemeyer would've passed the measure out of committee.
Two Republicans broke ranks to vote for the compromise. Expansion faces an uphill battle because it isn't included in the budget passed out of the committee that will hit the full Senate floor soon.
Expansion failed 20-9 in a similar House committee. On the floor, two local State Reps. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, and Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, voted for expansion. While Buchanan County voted down expansion, precincts inside the city of St. Joseph voted for it, pitting the votes of Shields and Falkner against Luetkemeyer and Hegeman.
The House's proposed budget ultimately didn't include expansion.
“They’re (Republicans) continuing to present Medicaid expansion as it costs our state money, when state after state that has expanded has proven that it saves their state money and brings in new revenue,” State Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, previously told News-Press NOW. “Every little bit of this is wrong."
Meredith is the ranking member of the House Budget Committee.
Missouri would receive 1.4 billion dollars from the federal government to fund expansion under the Affordable Care Act. Parson's budget, so far rejected, called for the state to spend 130 million dollars on its end. Under emergency spending bills authorized by Congress, Missouri would pay 10% of the cost of expansion, instead of the 35% normally paid by states.
The compromise plan voted down in the Senate committee called for the state to pay 60 million dollars.
"If we go down this path of allowing initiative petitions to continue to allocate or demand resources ... without a funding source, then we are in a world of hurt," Hegeman said.
The issue of a funding source was ruled on by the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals which allowed the initiative to remain on the ballot despite lacking a specific funding arrangement.
Hegeman called the unanimous decision, which upheld a lower court's order, a "poor ruling." If the legislature doesn't include funding for Medicaid expansion, the issue will be back in court, State Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence, told the Kansas City Star.
“If they lose (in court) they’ll complain about a liberal judge or something like that, and if they win they’ll claim a victory over Barack Obama, who is no longer in office,” Rizzo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.