Sen. Josh Hawley hopes to gain support for his $15 minimum wage bill on certain businesses, but Democrats have laser focus on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.
Hawley's proposal would call for businesses generating $1 billion or more in revenue annually to pay their workers $15 per hour.
"I think the biggest corporations in the country, the multinational companies, they need to pay $15 an hour," Hawley said. "I think it's very reasonable and allows small businesses to pay a lower wage so that they can stay in business."
Raising the minimum wage has been pushed by some Democrats on Capitol Hill, but they want them raised across the board. Hawley, R-Mo., told News-Press NOW he believes his bill can gain support across the aisle as a compromise.
But Hawley's proposal could face opposition from Congressional Republicans, who've balked at the idea of raising the minimum wage that high.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has proposed a $10 federal minimum wage.
Democrats initially intended to raise the minimum wage through the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the first major legislation proposed by President Joe Biden.
That dream was short lived, as the Senate parliamentarian, a non-partisan staffer who interprets rules, said the $15 minimum wage couldn't be added to the package.
The latest stimulus package is being considered under a procedure known as "budget reconciliation," which allows bills to pass with a simple majority and avoid the filibuster, though the bill must meet certain fiscal requirements.
Some Democrats have suggested leadership ignore the parliamentarian's ruling, though Sen. Joe Manchin, D-Wa.Va., a moderate, said he wouldn't support such a move, sinking the idea.
Democrats hope to pass the measure by mid-March, when certain unemployment benefits are set to expire.
Also on Capitol Hill this week, Hawley questioned Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray about tactics the agency is using to investigate rioters who overtook the Capitol on Jan. 6.
"We heard over and over from Wray that he wasn't familiar with the details of the ongoing investigation," Hawley told News-Press NOW. "I mean, that concerns me, I would think that an investigation of this importance into these riots at the U.S. Capitol that the FBI director would be very involved and would want to know exactly what is going on, or at least have a pretty good handle on it."