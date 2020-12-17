Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is pushing his colleagues to agree to $1,200 direct stimulus checks for individuals instead of a number half of that reportedly agreed to by top leaders in Congress.
The central elements of a hard-fought compromise appeared in place Thursday: more than $300 billion in aid to businesses; a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit and renewal of soon-to-expire state benefits; $600 direct payments to individuals; vaccine distribution funds and money for renters, schools, the Postal Service and people needing food aid.
"I think there isn't a final number," Hawley told News-Press NOW on Thursday afternoon. "I think it should be at least $1,200 because that's what we did in the Senate did back in March."
Under Hawley's proposal, couples filing jointly would receive $2,400 with an additional $500 for each child.
Government funding expires Friday night, meaning a temporary stop-gap measure may need to be signed into law to keep the government open while final details of the new stimulus package are ironed out. The new stimulus package has been tied to the government's budget in a maneuver to get the legislation passed.
The hangups involve an effort by GOP conservatives to curb emergency lending programs by the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve, a Democratic demand to eliminate local government matching requirements for COVID-related disaster grants and myriad smaller disagreements over non-pandemic add-ons, lawmakers and aides said.
Hawley, a supporter of liability protection for businesses during the pandemic, said that portion of the proposal was dead. The liability protections were dropped by Republicans in a compromise with Democrats that will see no new aide to local and state governments.
"I think that's out," he said. "I think that will not be in the bill and blue state bailouts will not be in the bill, which is good. We've got some fighting to do to get this across the finish line."
The latest stimulus package is just shy of $1 trillion, smaller than the $1.8 trillion CARES Act passed in March. Various other stimulus proposals have failed to advance into law.
Thursday afternoon, Hawley tweeted that he would attempt to force the Senate into voting on his $1,200 proposal. The Senate does have maneuvers that allow amendments to pass if unanimously agreed to by members.
"It doesn't make any sense to me," Hawley told News-Press NOW. "I think it should be at least what we did in the spring, we ought to at least what we did in terms of direct assistance as what we did back in the spring."
President-elect Joe Biden has said further stimulus will be needed next year once he takes office, though some Republicans say this is the last stimulus package they'll agree to.
"If we address the critical needs right now, and things improve next year as the vaccine gets out there and the economy starts to pick up again, you know, there may be less of a need," said No. 2 Senate Republican John Thune of South Dakota.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.