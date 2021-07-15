Missouri Senator Josh Hawley introduced legislation that would require the Joe Biden administration to continue expelling migrants from the country because of the public health emergency.
Both the Biden and Donald Trump administrations have expelled some migrants under a section of the law known as Title 42. Under that section, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can order individuals to be sent back across the border with little process because of a health emergency.
“There won’t be any more process available in the United States,” Hawley said of the proposed legislation. “The illegal immigrant will not remain in the United States, they will be immediately returned back across the border for public health concerns because of public health reasons.”
Hawley’s bill, co-sponsored by four other Republican senators, would codify current policy into law.
As it stands, President Biden and the CDC have the ability to end Title 42 expulsions on their own.
While Biden exempted children traveling alone shortly after taking office, his administration also is quietly allowing more families and single adults to avoid the ban. A Justice Department attorney said in federal court Tuesday a new order dealing with children was coming this week, without elaborating.
As a general rule, asylum seekers are having their applications processed in Mexico or Canada, where they must stay until those applications are granted.
Migrants who are chosen are tested for COVID-19 and typically released into the United States, where a judge will rule on their request for asylum.
Under Hawley’s legislation, migrants from countries that are not categorized as “low risk” by the CDC or countries that don’t have “COVID-19 vaccination rates that are substantially similar” to the United States would be kept out.
The text of the legislation doesn’t allow for asylum seekers to enter the country, but does allow the Attorney General to consider waiving the act on an individual basis and allow migrants from countries that don’t meet the criteria into the country.
“With all the concern about the Delta variant, I don’t know why you would want to open the border to illegal immigrants who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are potentially carriers of COVID-19,” Hawley said. “We’ve got a lot of challenges with US citizens, US residents already in terms of making the vaccine available.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
