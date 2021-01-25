Edit: A previous version of this story indicated Sen. Roy Blunt was a member of a bipartisan group of senators negotiating a new stimulus package with the White House. He is not a member.
Missouri's Republican senators are divided over the confirmation of President Joe Biden's cabinet selections and some of the president's early agenda.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) voted to confirm Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, and General Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense. Hawley voted against both of the nominations, which passed by healthy margins.
A bipartisan group of senators were expected to meet with part of the president's National Economic Council on another round of coronavirus relief over the weekend, according to CQ-Roll Call. Neither Hawley nor Blunt are members of the group.
It wasn't immediately clear Monday if Blunt had met, or would meet, with White House representatives about the potential relief package.
"I suspect the whole package is a nonstarter, but it’s got plenty of starters in it," Blunt said. “There’s some things in there that aren’t going to happen, there’s some things that can happen. And that’s how this process should work."
Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, said the stimulus plan is necessary to avoid "needing to do much more to dig out of a much deeper hole,” at a press briefing on Friday.
In a narrowly divided Senate, support from at least some Republicans will be crucial to advancing the president's agenda. Democrats control the chamber because Vice President Kamala Harris is entitled to preside and cast tie breaking votes.
Her vote wasn't needed on either of the early confirmations, with Haines gaining the support of 84 senators, including Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). Sen. Robert Marshall (R-Kan.), voted against Haines' confirmation.
Austin's confirmation gained further support, with only two senators, Hawley and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), voting against his installation. Austin required a waiver to serve as secretary of defense because he was recently a member of the military.
He received the waiver from the House, with 326 members voting to grant the waiver and 78 voting to block it. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), didn't cast a vote. Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.), voted against granting the waiver.
CQ-Roll Call contributed to this report and the Associated Press contributed to this report.