A ruling in a closely watched Platte County case could affect the status of thousands of unregulated electric gambling devices across Missouri.
A judge found this week that two “no chance” slot machines violate state gambling laws. Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd pursued the case after police seized three slot machines at a convenience store in Parkville, Missouri.
“Despite the fact that these machines are commonly seen in convenience stores and other locations across Missouri, they are illegal slot machines,” Zahnd said.
Up to 14,000 unlicensed slot machines operate in Missouri convenience stores, gas stations and clubs. The prosecutor said the case reaffirms that slot machines can only operate in licensed casinos.
Many of the unregulated machines are known as “no chance” or “pre-reveal” devices that allow players to know whether they’ll win prior to pulling the handle. Judge Thomas Fincham found that they are still a form of gambling.
Sentencing in the case is set for Nov. 23. The device company, Integrity Vending of Shawnee, Kansas, could face a fine of $10,000.