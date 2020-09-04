The fundraising advantage for the top spot in the show-me state has flipped.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway more than doubled the fundraising efforts by incumbent Republican Mike Parson.
Galloway raised $1.1 million in 30 days since the primary according to documents submitted to the Missouri Ethics Commission.
She now sits with $2.1 million in the bank.
Meanwhile, Parson raised $532,628 since receiving the Republican nomination during the same time period.
He now has $1.9 million cash on hand.