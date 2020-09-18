A deadline for Disney to remove the movie "Mulan" from its streaming service, as requested by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, passed on Friday.
Hawley has accused Disney of whitewashing the genocide of Uighurs in the Xinjiang province, where parts of the movie were filmed.
"It’s just unconscionable, it’s right there in the movie," Hawley said, referring to a credit roll that thanks the Turpan Public Safety Bureau. "Now you’ve got this supposedly 'woke' corporation and yet they’re partnering and thanking state police who are involved in the worst kind of religious repression."
The Council on Foreign Relations says over one million Uighurs have been arbitrarily detained in China and placed into reeducation camps in Xinjiang.
Sexual abuse and prison-like conditions have been reported inside the camps, according to the CFR.
As of Wednesday, Hawley told News-Press NOW that Disney had not directly responded to his letter.
Speaking with Variety, Disney CEO Christine McCarthy said filming some parts of "Mulan" in the Xinjiang province, "generated a lot of issues for us."
"It’s common to acknowledge in a film’s credits the national and local governments that allowed you to film there," McCarthy told Variety.
In his letter, Hawley said Disney wasn't following its own principles.
"Disney’s whitewashing of the ongoing Uighur genocide is contrary to all of your company’s supposed principles," Hawley wrote. "Disney has described its 'commitment to respect human rights' as a 'core value.'"
Hawley asked McCarthy in his letter how much responsibility the Chinese Communist Party had for the treatment of Uighurs in the country, and if Disney would donate the profits of "Mulan" to nonprofits "dedicated to fighting human trafficking."