Recently released election data shows Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., received most of his donations from entities outside the state and spent money traveling to Wyoming.
According to Federal Election Commission data for "Graves for Congress," four of the 116 donors who gave in quarter one of this year were from Missouri. The Audrain County Republican Committee, Adair County Republican Central Committee, a Missouri-based political action committee and an individual donor combined for $6,050 of the $106,286.08 Graves received.
Missouri donors represented about 5% of total donors in FEC data released covering Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year.
"So many politicians raise money from all over the country," said Doug Gray, a political consultant who previously worked Pat Danner, the congresswoman for the sixth district before Graves. "But I think this is extreme. And people in the sixth district of North Missouri, they don't realize it."
A spokesperson for Graves' campaign responded in a statement.
"Rep. Graves once again received overwhelming support in the November election," the statement said. "He will continue to work hard to represent every single constituent across the 36 counties in North Missouri."
Graves' largest individual contributions in the last cycle came from two individuals in Texas, both of whom list their occupation as "retired." The Graves campaign didn't respond to a question about the congressman's relationship, if any, with the individuals.
Several PACs, including those who represent independent drivers and aircraft owners, donated the cycle maximum of $5,000.
The FEC data also included information on the expenditures the Graves campaign made. More than $160,000 was transferred to the National Republican Congressional Committee. Another $24,576 was spent to pay off a campaign credit card.
Disclosures indicate Graves also spent thousands of dollars at a Four Seasons resort in Wyoming. More than $21,000 was spent on "event lodging/catering expenses" with another $964 spent on a rental car.
The Graves campaign spent just short of $600 with "A Black Car Service LLC," also in Wyoming. Graves spent $412 for "donor meals/refreshments" at a bar connected to the Four Seasons.
A spokesperson for the campaign didn't respond to a question about Graves's travel to Wyoming.
Graves' campaign spent money several times traveling to Texas. The campaign paid American Airlines $1,215 for flights on Feb. 3. On the same day, the campaign also paid Southwest Airlines $966.
In Texas, the campaign spent $763 on "event donor gifts" at Cavender's, a western apparel company. Almost $300 was spent at Academy Sports & Outdoors for the same purpose.
"What's he doing there? He's staying there and wining and dining, spending money he's raised from people outside of Missouri," Gray said. "And while you're there you come home with more money."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.