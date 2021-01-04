The area Congressional delegation is split over plans to object to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, as both sides admit an objection won’t change the outcome of the 2020 election.
Missouri Republican Rep. Sam Graves and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley intend to object to having certain states Electoral College votes certified.
Any objection would need to pass both the House, which is controlled by Democrats, and Senate where several Republican members have torpedoed the plan. Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt previously said he wouldn’t support an objection.
“This will not change the outcome of the election, but this isn’t about that,” Graves said in a statement to News-Press NOW. “This is about making our voices heard and starting a serious conversation about how we secure our elections in the future.”
A Graves spokesperson didn’t return a request for comment asking which states Graves would object to. Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall and Kansas Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner both said they’ll object, but haven’t clarified which states they specifically take issue with. Kansas’ other Republican senator, Jerry Moran, didn’t respond to a request for comment. He hasn’t publicly stated if he’ll support an objection.
Some conservatives, including President Donald Trump, have made statements questioning the validity of elections in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and other states.
Both Democratic and Republican election officials have said no widespread fraud occurred during the 2020 election, and courts have rejected challenges to throw out results. No state legislature has changed its states Electoral College votes, which are determined through majority voting. A federal investigation, launched by the Department of Justice, also found no widespread fraud.
An objection to overturn even one states’ Electoral College votes likely wouldn’t pass the Senate. Other Republican senators who’ve said they won’t support an objection alongside Blunt include: Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Shelley Capito (R-W.Va.).
If all Senate Democrats vote to reject the objection, as expected, the vote would fail in that chamber.
LaTurner, a first term Congressman, signed onto a statement with Ron Estes (R-Kan.) and Tracey Mann (R-Kan.) calling for an objection.
“This action is not taken lightly and comes after extensive study and research,” LaTurner said in the statement. “Kansans deserve to know that all legal, and only legal, votes were counted. We hope our actions begin to restore the confidence of tens of millions of our fellow Americans that feel their sacred right to vote is under attack.”
Kansas’ other House representative, Democrat Sharice Davids, did not sign onto the statement.
On Sunday, both Graves and LaTurner voted to allow fellow members from disputed swing states to be seated in Congress, even though their elections occurred at the same time with the same voters as the presidential election.
Chip Roy (R-Texas), brought a motion to delay those members a seat in Congress because other conservatives, like Graves and LaTurner, plan to file objections to the presidential race.
“I do not make this objection lightly and take no pleasure in it, but believe that I am compelled to do so because a number of my colleagues — whom I hold in high regard — have publicly stated that they plan to object to the acceptance of electors from those particular six states,” Roy said in a statement.
In the statement, Roy said that if voter fraud allegations were true, then the election of those House members also would be invalid.
“Members of the House are not elected by the Electoral College and while there are concerning allegations that voter fraud impacted the outcome of the presidential election, there are no similar allegations that such fraud impacted the outcome of any election for the House of Representatives,” Graves said in a statement.
A spokesperson for LaTurner declined to answer questions about his vote to seat the members from the disputed swing states. The vote to certify the Electoral College votes will occur before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.