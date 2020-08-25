When Roy Blunt won statewide office in 1984, he became Missouri’s first Republican secretary of state in a half-century.
“That was very much the point we were at a couple of decades ago,” he recalled this week. “Even in 2016, the only statewide elected Republicans were the lieutenant governor and me.”
Those fortunes have changed, Blunt said while in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday for the roll call of delegates at the Republican National Convention.
Serving his second term in the U.S. Senate, and currently chairman of the chamber’s Republican Policy Committee, Blunt noted the vanishing of Missouri’s bellwether status in presidential races. For so long, as Missouri went, so went the White House.
“We seem to have broken that almost 100 years of virtually a perfect record of voting for the winner in presidential elections,” he said, “and transitioning very slowly from a Democrat state to a state that now appears to be much more Republican and maybe likely to be that way for a while.”
Between 1904 and 2004, Missouri voters went for every presidential winner, Democrat and Republican, except in 1956, when they abandoned President Eisenhower, who won in a landslide, and went for Democratic challenger Adlai Stevenson.
In elections since 2008, the statewide electorate went exclusively for Republican nominees, John McCain, Mitt Romney and Donald Trump.
Almost no polls have Missouri as “in play” during the 2020 presidential election, and neither President Trump nor Democratic nominee Joe Biden look to spend much time campaigning in the state.
Blunt made the comments about his state’s changed political landscape in a lengthy interview with Paul Kane of The Washington Post. In addition to the current presidential race, the topics touched on items including the postal service's ability to handle mail-in ballots.
The Missourian said he supports bipartisan legislation in the Senate for helping the U.S. Postal Service, but he said the bill passed in the U.S. House over the weekend, allocating $25 billion in postal assistance, "is just not reasonable" for changing operations in the time left before November's election.
"Right now, assuring people that the Postal Service is going to work for them and for this election process, for people who need to vote by mail, is an important message for the Congress to send," Blunt said.
"But to try to scare people into thinking the post office can't do its job, or won't do its job, is a huge disservice to the people that work for the post office and, frankly, to those of us the post office serves."
The senator said that in his view, the Democratic National Convention last week tried to make the presidential race into a contest of personalities. He wants Republicans to make it a contest about which of the candidates can best address issues that need to be dealt with over the coming years.
"This is more than just a choice of two different personalities. It's a choice of two different futures," Blunt said.