Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said impeachment of President Donald Trump won't happen, while colleague Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) defended his role in the Electoral College process, which lead to the riot on Capitol Hill.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), said fellow Democrats would move to file articles of impeachment against Trump for the second time on Monday if he didn't resign. A president has never been impeached twice.
"I think it's a ridiculous discussion to have," Blunt said, according to CBS News. "I've got enough decisions to make about things that can happen rather than to spend time on things that can not happen."
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, also called for Trump's resignation in an interview with the Anchorage Daily News. She is the first Republican senator to do so.
"He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego," Murkowski told the newspaper.
Democrats and some Republicans have been angered by the president's role in the Capitol riot. Lawmakers in both parties have said his rhetoric fueled rioters.
"I’ve been saying for now, well, over a year, he’s not fit to serve,” President-elect Joe Biden said. “He’s one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America.”
In remarks Friday, Biden compared Hawley to a Nazi propagandist for spreading misinformation around the 2020 election.
"I think the American public has a real good clear look at who they are. They are part of the big lie,” Biden said, referring to Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). "I think they should just be flat beaten the next time they run.”
However, Biden stopped short of calling for Hawley's resignation. He also sidestepped a question on impeachment, leaving the move to Congress.
Hawley said Biden "should act like a dignified adult" in a statement following the president-elect's remarks.
"This is undignified, immature and intemperate behavior from the president-elect," Hawley said in a statement. "It is utterly shameful. He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments."
Hawley didn't respond to a question about impeachment. Other area legislators including Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.), Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Sen. Robert Marshall (R-Kan.) also didn't respond to a request for comment on impeachment.
