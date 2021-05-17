A battle over expanding health care access in Missouri likely is headed to court.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, signed the state's annual budget, which didn't include funding for expanding Medicaid as required by the state constitution.
Elad Gross, a former assistant attorney general and Democratic candidate told News-Press NOW he'll sue on behalf of people who should be eligible.
"If what the governor is currently saying that he will do on July 1 and that he will not expand the number of folks who are eligible... we will absolutely be filing a lawsuit," Gross said.
After signing the budget, Parson said in a statement that even though he was opposed to Medicaid expansion, he honored the will of the people by including money to fund the program in his initial proposed budget.
When Missouri's General Assembly formed its own budget, it didn't include money to fund expansion. Parson wrote to the federal government that Missouri would have to back out or the entire program could become insolvent.
"The majority of Missouri voters supported it, and we included funds for the expansion in our budget proposal,” Parson said in the statement. "However, without a revenue source or funding authority from the General Assembly, we are unable to proceed with the expansion at this time and must withdraw our State Plan Amendments to ensure Missouri’s existing MO HealthNet program remains solvent."
Gross said he expects a Missouri court will order the state government to accept people for Medicaid who should be eligible, but that won't solve the funding issue.
"I think that is a danger," Gross said. "And if the legislature does not appropriate money for it, at the end of the day we'll have more people on the same amount of money."
Medicaid was expanded through a ballot initiative, not through the legislature, which caused a rift among Democrats and Republicans in the assembly.
Gross will rely on an appellate court decision, which allowed expansion language to remain on the ballot. Opponents to the language argued ballot initiatives cannot require the assembly to appropriate money.
"Basically, the people of Missouri can't put something on the ballot that then tells the legislature, 'Hey, you have got to spend money,' unless we give them new money to spend," Gross said. "In this situation, we didn't give them any new money to spend. But we also didn't tell them to actually spend any money."
Reps. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, and Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, both voted for a budget that would've included money for Medicaid expansion, though the measure failed by a wide margin.
About 53% of Missourians voted for expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.