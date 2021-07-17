An audit of social media posts shows local Congressional representatives have been largely absent in promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the audit, conducted by TV station KSHB, Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., didn’t post about the COVID-19 vaccine at all from June 1 to July 9.
An independent review by News-Press NOW from July 9 to July 14 shows Graves still hadn’t promoted the vaccine on Facebook, where he has over 100,000 combined likes and followers.
News-Press NOW asked a spokesperson for Graves if the congressman has a duty to promote the vaccine.
“Congressman Graves believes individual Missourians can make the best decision for themselves about whether or not to get vaccinated,” Bryan Nichols, a spokesperson for Graves, said in a statement.
The spokesperson didn’t respond to a follow-up question about the accuracy of the KSHB audit.
Other politicians, like Senators Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., each posted three times or fewer about the vaccine, according to the audit.
Hawley told News-Press NOW on Wednesday he “always shares that I have been vaccinated myself.”
“I recommend that others (get vaccinated) too,” Hawley said. “I do trust people to make their own decisions, though. Some folks will not want to be vaccinated for any number of reasons.”
News-Press NOW asked two members of Hawley’s press office for examples of public statements he’s made recommending others get the vaccine, or sharing that he’d been vaccinated himself.
On April 15, 2021, Hawley did write a letter to the federal government asking for a mass vaccination site to be held in Kansas City as a parallel one was hosted in St. Louis. That letter did not explicitly encourage anyone to get vaccinated. It also did not mention Hawley himself had been vaccinated.
He wrote another letter in January of 2021 requesting a briefing from Walgreens and CVS about their vaccination efforts. That letter doesn’t explicitly promote the vaccine or mention the senator’s vaccination status.
“Let’s remember that these vaccines only have emergency use authorization,” Hawley said. “We have developed vaccines in an extraordinary amount of time. That’s great. But the idea... that you go door to door and somehow force them to take vaccines, I think that’s extraordinarily dangerous.”
Hawley’s comments about a “door to door” vaccine drive come after President Joe Biden announced certain areas his administration would focus on when promoting the vaccine.
“Now we need to go community by community,” Biden said, “neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”
Missouri Governor Mike Parson told the federal government they aren’t welcome to knock on doors in the state. In response to a similar move by South Carolina’s governor, the White House Press Secretary fired back about the politicization of the vaccine.
“The failure to provide accurate public health information, including the efficacy of vaccines and the accessibility of them to people across the country, including South Carolina, is literally killing people, so maybe they should consider that,” Jen Psaki, the press secretary, said.
Missouri, and specifically Buchanan County, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. The St. Joseph city council had an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss the issue.
Mosaic Life Care officials have warned hospitalizations could exceed the previous high, when some 90 patients were admitted to the hospital.
Apparently in response to the rising case and hospitalization numbers, Sen. Blunt made a public speech from Washington D.C. Tuesday.
“The other thing we’ve got to be more concerned about, obviously, is the vaccine. Our numbers are not where we’d like them to be. In early June, we were having about 400 new cases a day. Now, we’re having something closer to 1,400 new cases a day,” Blunt said. “And, at every event I was at, I encouraged people to get the vaccine unless their doctor had specifically discouraged them from getting the vaccine.”
