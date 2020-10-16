On the same day Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said its conduct was inappropriate, Twitter said it made changes to its policies that resulted in user's inability to post a link to a New York Post article about Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The New York Post is reporting it has obtained emails that show Hunter Biden introduced a Ukrainian executive to his father, though fellow social media giant Facebook said the article needed fact-checking and the emails may have been obtained by hacking. Other prominent media outlets have said they cannot independently confirm the emails, and the Biden campaign has denied such a meeting ever happened.
"Facebook is a monopoly. They have incredible control over news of information," Hawley told News-Press NOW. "And they're trying to use it right now to stop reporting on Joe Biden, they're trying to use it in the midst of a presidential election campaign to benefit one candidate. It's unbelievable."
Instead of blocking the link, as Twitter had done to the New York Post story for about two days, the company will now "label tweets" in order to "provide context." Hawley and other Senate Republicans have said they will subpoena Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, to testify before Congress next week. Hawley also wants an official from Facebook to be included in the subpoena.
"I'd like to know if there were contacts between Twitter and the Biden campaign," Hawley said. "I'm really worried about the money trail here."
No inappropriate contacts between the tech giant and the campaign have been reported.
Tom LaVecchia, a digital marketing expert and host of the New Theory Podcast, said he wants to see transparency from officials when they testify. He added that it's unlikely the current laws that protect social media companies from lawsuit for regulating the content on their services will be overturned.
"So there's this big ecosystem out there and I don't see (the law) being repealed because there's a purpose for it," LaVecchia said. "But at the end of the day as a digital marketer and a private citizen, I demand transparency."
In a hypothetical, LaVecchia compared the protections social media companies have to those who run newspaper stands, saying the stands shouldn't be responsible for the content of the news stories. While the first amendment protects against government censorship, it does not protect against censorship by private businesses.
However, LaVecchia said that if social media companies are going to regulate based on political view, then they should forgo certain protections and instead classify themselves as "media companies."
"The challenges I have is if you're going to go ahead and enjoy this protection, then you need to post pretty much whatever is out there unless it's hateful or hurtful," he said.
Both Twitter and Facebook maintain they haven't limited the distribution of the article because of political view, but because it may not be true and the information may have been obtained illegally.
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, tweeted on Friday that, "quick morning reminder that no private company is obligated under law to become an arm of Russian propaganda... In case you were wondering."
Murphy's tweet was apparently in reference to reporting by the New York Times that intelligence officials predicted an "October surprise" involving hacked emails from Burisma Holdings, a company Hunter Biden worked for.