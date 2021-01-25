Flora Lou was born when Woodrow Wilson took office as the 28th president. She has a message for President Joe Biden: You'll be a good president.
Lou recently penned a letter from her care facility in Gower, Missouri, addressed to Biden, after watching his inauguration at 104 years old.
"I know you lived in Delaware, I've been through there," Lou wrote, with the help of her certified nursing assistant Libby Bally. "I am very healthy and have a wheelchair. I hope you will be a good president."
Officials at the Gower Convalescent Center hope the White House will see the letter. They've taken to social media and asked for the public's help in sharing the post, hoping Biden will respond.
Bally told News-Press NOW that with all the struggles the pandemic has brought care facilities, good news like this lifts everyone's spirits.
"She said she wanted to write a letter to Joe Biden, and I said 'President Joe Biden?'" Bally said. "She said I'll need you to write it for me."
When asked for her favorite president, Lou rattles off a few: Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. She made it clear in her letter that she didn't like former President Donald Trump, but staff at the care center said the goal in spreading her letter is apolitical.
"She's a Biden supporter,(but) politics aside, she has lived through many presidents and has her favorites too," center staff wrote in the Facebook post. "Hopefully with everyone else's help we can reach him here as well to make sure the letter gets in his hands!"
A letter to the president is special, and it has to be well done. That's why Lou scribbled out her signature and wrote it again, in a message that transcends age.