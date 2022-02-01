While credit cards, debit cards and cash are most people’s primary form of payment, checks are still commonplace, which means fraudulent checks are as well.
“In 2022, one may think check writing is not a common payment anymore, but it is, and going hand and hand with that, is fraudulent check writing, which is still an issue here in St. Joseph.”
Gary Hickok, a financial crimes detective with the St. Joseph Police, said that he and his partner can see one to four cases a week of fraudulent checks.
“It’s still pretty common,” Hickok said. “Usually, it’s gonna be a forgery of some sort, where somebody’s had some checks stolen.”
He said that examples of a check being illegally obtained include burglaries or thefts from a mailbox. He said that involves anything where somebody has taken a check and either changed the endorsement or the amount on it and attempted to cash it in.
Hickok said that while fraudulent checks still happen, they are definitely less prevalent nowadays, as people simply write less checks. Despite this, he said most do have a checking account and may have blank checks at home.
“My suggestion is, (if) you’re not writing checks, I’d still lock them up,” he said. “So, in case, if someone does happen to break into your house or your business or things like that, that they don’t have access to your checks.”
If they do get access to checks, by the time they cash them out, it may take two to three weeks to realize.
Hickok said another way someone could steal financial information comes from someone simply writing them a check.
“And all they need is your routing number and accounting number, which is at the bottom of your check,” he said. “And they can print off as many checks as they want in your name off your account.”
When it comes to bad checks, Hickock explained that these occur when someone writes a check that their bank account can’t cover.
Hickok said the best way to protect yourself from fraudulent checks is to closely monitor your bank account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.