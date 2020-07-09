While there has been a focus statewide on deterring violent crime in recent days, locally law enforcement officials also are keeping up efforts to discourage less dangerous offenses.
St. Joseph Police Department Sgt. James Tonn said there are many things a person can do to help prevent crimes involving their homes or vehicles.
"You can make your car and house a harder target. (Things like) I'm not leaving important items in the car if it's dark in an area and it's unlocked so (thieves) don't have to break a window. That's an easy target," he said. "But have lights, motion lights, cameras, signs for cameras and it's gonna make them think twice."
If a vehicle is broken into, Tonn said there is one way to ensure nothing important can be stolen.
"A lot of our vehicle break-ins are crimes of opportunity. If you don't make an opportunity for someone to take something from your car, you're not going to end up missing it. My biggest suggestion is don't leave it in there if you don't want it taken," he said.
In addition to break-ins, stolen license plates pose an issue if they are not reported.
"If you think about it, if I take a plate and I don't have my vehicle properly registered, I can put the plate on it and unless law enforcement runs it they don't know it doesn't belong. If you drive past without plates I'm going to be suspicious and stop you to find out why," he said. "You should absolutely make a report because then we don't know it was taken, it's not in the system."
Tonn said a police report may be required if you are trying to replace specific items stolen.
"If something is stolen, ultimately you should make a report. If we don't know about it, we can't do anything about it."