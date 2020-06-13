Protests around the country have put police departments under scrutiny and raised questions about their operations.
Police officers are known for their fraternal nature and protecting each other, and some have questioned how far this protection goes.
"I think you approach it from an ethical standpoint. So, if you look at it from the terms of in this profession is there a fraternal belief that we're there for one another, we will protect one another, I'm going to answer that by saying yes," Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, said. "These officers work together and a lot of times they work together in very dangerous situations."
But Wilson explains that using a backup or partner is the essence of police training, to make sure that things are done safely. And that's not just for the protection of the officers, but for citizens as well.
When looking more closely, the fraternal nature of officers does cover more than just the physical sense -- it covers every aspect of being on the police force.
"We are there for one another to make sure that we are operating ethically and according to what our procedures say, but more importantly, what is morally correct," Wilson said. "We are responsible to our community to be morally correct when we're upholding the law."
It goes without saying that officers have a bond in the line of work they do, but how do they handle a situation when one makes a mistake?
"When officers are faced with another officer engaged in any sort of criminal conduct, then we are to uphold our oath of office -- that is to intervene and report," Wilson said. "We depend on one another to say, 'Hey, this is what we need to do right now. This is how we need to conduct ourselves right now.'"
Wilson said it is important when looking at a police force and the brotherhood that exists in their profession to consider their value statement, which is what they operate with every day.
"It says 'In pursuit of excellence in policing, the St. Joseph Police Department will hold itself and its members accountable for our actions; perform our duties with integrity; serve our community with the highest degree of professionalism; let honesty be our guide, and uphold the public's trust in our agency," Wilson said.