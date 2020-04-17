Police are investigating a shooting this morning and retrieved a firearm related to the incident.
At 2:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shots-fired incident in the 1800 block of N. 2nd Street. While there, police discovered no one was shot, no property was struck, but they did confirm a firearm had been discharged. They recovered the firearm, described as a .22 caliber variant of an AK-47.
Police currently have two people in custody, but don't believe they were the shooter.
The incident is still under investigation.