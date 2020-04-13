St. Joseph Police responded to a stabbing and shooting during the early hours of Monday.
at 12:41 a.m., police were called to the 3100 block of Mitchell Ave. on a report of a single shot being fired.
Police said a disturbance between an area resident and other people who arrived on scene escalated to property damage. A firearm was discharged and police located a shell casing.
One person is currently being held for the investigation.
At 3 a.m., police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of East Linn St. There, officers located a stabbing victim in his late teens or early 20s. He did not have life-threatening injuries, but was transported to Mosaic Life Care via ambulance.
Police said they have a possible suspect, but no one in custody at this time.