St. Joseph Police and several other law enforcement agencies have a suspect cornered in the city's South Side.
According to officers at the scene, the suspect is on the roof of Dan's New and Used Auction Barn. The incident has been unfolding since 4 a.m. when officers said the suspect engaged police in a pursuit.
Officers have several intersections blocked on Lake Avenue from Cherokee Street to Indiana Avenue.
Stay with News-PressNOW for more details when they are available.
