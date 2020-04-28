The St. Joseph Police Department tactical team responded to a barricaded subject in the 2300 block of Jones Street early Tuesday morning.
According to Commander Eric Protzman, three different rounds of gunfire were heard in the area before and during the police response.
"When they (police) got to the area they could hear shots fired from a duplex," he said. "They attempted to make contact with the resident, and the resident said he wasn't going to come out."
Protzman said a tactical team eventually deployed a negotiator, and when that failed, they used gas to flush the subject out.
The subject, described by Protzman as a Native American in his mid-40s, was taken into custody.
No injuries have been reported from the incident. Protzman said the case is being submitted to the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's office for formal charges.
