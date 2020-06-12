There is a lot of national conversation around the use of force by law enforcement and responsibility to hold those going against policy accountable.
Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department sat down to explain what happens when his department receives a complaint against an officer.
“Some complaints are easy to identify just from a call that, yes, this was not appropriate and we need to look into further. The goal of taking the call is to correct action,” Wilson said.
Things can get a little more complicated depending on the severity of the complaint. There are less extreme reports that can happen.
“It generally is someone (who) felt like someone should or shouldn’t have been arrested or it took too long to get there …. They’ll be notified that I’m looking into this complaint, but (the officer) will continue to do their job,” Wilson said.
With more extreme situations, departments can pull in an independent organization to help investigate.
“If it is severe, the officer is generally relieved of duty during investigation or placed on administration until the investigation is completed. Sometimes it is investigated by a sergeant or supervisor or we have highway patrol conduct (an investigation),” he said.
Terresa Parks, the community leader for United We STAND St. Joseph, expressed her concerns with reporting conduct.
“I would like to see all complaints go before a community review board … Until we have body cameras we have to hold one another accountable,” she said.
The police department has an internal database where all complaints and uses of force are recorded. Supervisors receive warning from the database if an officer is involved in an excessive number of force reports.
“It helps us identify if there are a multitude of uses of force for an officer. That could be because an officer is in an area where a lot of people are running and all uses of force are justified. It still lets us know to look at these cases again and why there are so many chases. It gives us the opportunity to see if we need to speak to the officer,” Wilson said.
This kind of internal database is consistent with others used by police stations around the nation but one request from the national movement is to create a widespread database for this information.
“I know there are some things being proposed right now, but I don’t know what that framework looks like,” Wilson said.
But Parks wants to see this national database in action.
“We need to keep pressing for a national database. I’m not completely comfortable with peers and supervisors reviewing on another without an outside party involved,” she said.
Parks said there needs to be no chance of an officer getting hired at a different police station if he or she had previously been disciplined for using excessive force and the national database would help that.
Wilson said he continues to look into their actions and way of handling community concerns.
“We’re always looking at how we can do this better to better serve the community and have the best officers we can on the street,” he said.
Parks hopes that conversations will continue and that St. Joseph may set a standard for agencies nationwide with that open dialogue.
“I am thankful for the open dialogue between the community and law enforcement,” Parks said.