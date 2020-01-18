One person was shot in the area of Southwest Parkway and Fourth Street Saturday night, according to St. Joseph Police Sergeant Travis Clausen.
Other details of the shooting weren't immediately available, but one person sustained non-life threatening injuries.
A News-Press NOW reporter on scene saw one person taken away by ambulance and saw police officers searching the ground with flashlights. A St. Joseph Fire Department truck was also on scene.
Police put out an alert to avoid the area at 10 p.m. By 10:30 p.m., the scene was clear. Southwest Parkway was closed from Sawyer Street to Fourth Street during the incident.
No suspect is believed to be in custody.