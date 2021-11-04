Multiple people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash Thursday night involving a Kia sedan on Southeast Mason Road near Meadow View Drive.
Details of the crash are unknown, but the car was smoking on the roadside even after all people were out of it.
The crash remains under investigation.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
