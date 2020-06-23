A Cameron, Missouri, man was robbed while trying to buy $90 of marijuana, court records filed in Caldwell County show.
Urvino Lopez Jr, 18, is charged with first-degree felony robbery after an incident that occurred June 20.
"(The victim) states he was told to meet with the dealer at SW Stand Road and Tri County Line Road," Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputy Ryley Horinek wrote in a probable cause statement. "AJ (Lopez Jr) pulled out a black gun and pointed it at him (the victim)."
The victim was robbed of $90 and an iPhone, according to court documents.
When police made contact with Lopez Jr., he initially denied being involved in the incident. However, Horinek wrote in the probable cause statement that Lopez Jr.'s step-mother confirmed that he had not been home all night and "left for a couple hours."
Lopez Jr. is being held without bond in Caldwell County, online court records show.
Man arrested at request of United States Marshal's Service in St. Joseph
A man wanted by authorities in Nebraska was arrested in St. Joseph on Monday by the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force at the behest of federal authorities, court documents filed in Buchanan County show.
James Briggs, 31, faces charges in Gage County, Nebraska, for burglary, robbery, child abuse and other crimes.
"At approximately 4 p.m., at the request of the United States Marshal's Service, members of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force located and arrested Briggs for his outstanding felony warrant," Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Captain Shawn Collie wrote in a probable cause statement.
Briggs was arrested in the 800 block of S. 11th Street.
Andrew County police chase ends near Lovers Lane
Court documents filed in Andrew County indicate a man lead police on chase from Country Club Village to the greenway near Lovers Lane on Sunday.
Cordero Wallace, 23, faces charges for resisting arrest by fleeing and for driving in an imprudent manner.
"The suspect (Wallace) turned south on the Belt Highway and ran the red light into St. Joseph," Andrew County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Thompson wrote in a probable cause statement. "The suspect turned west on Lovers Lane. The suspect then attempted to turn onto the grass when he lost control and wrecked the bike."