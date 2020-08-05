The St. Joseph Police Department is requesting help locating a suspect or a suspect's vehicle seen on surveillance moving a white trailer from Northwest Health Services' South Side location on July 27. The trailer was used for COVID-19 testing.
The vehicle is likely a late 1990s to early 2000s Dodge Ram 1500 Sport extended cab with what appears to be a black spray-painted lower trim and black rims with no front license plate, according to a St. Joseph Police Facebook post.
The department asks people with tips to call Detective Ritter at 816-271-4748 or email mritter@stjoemo.org.