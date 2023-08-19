top story Police investigating death in Union Star By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Aug 19, 2023 Aug 19, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Law enforcement is investigating a death after bodily remains were found in Dekalb County. The remains were found at 163 N 2nd Street in Union Star, Missouri. Riley Funk Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Law enforcement is investigating a death after bodily remains were found in Dekalb County. Dekalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman said in a press release that the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Thursday in reference to an active missing person investigation. During the course of serving the warrant, human remains were found on the property. The remains were found at 163 N 2nd Street in Union Star, Missouri. According to the release, the identity of the remains is unknown at this time, however the investigation is ongoing. Members of the Buchanan, Andrew, Daviess County Sheriff's Offices and the Union Star Fire Department all assisted on the scene. News-Press NOW will provide more information on the investigation as a it becomes available. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Security And Public Safety Law Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +55 National News Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars Nebraska Navy shipbuilders' union approves 3-year labor pact at Bath Iron Works +7 World News A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats More Regional News → National News +19 World News Outsider Arévalo leading Guatemala election after corruption angered voters, early results show +22 World News Ecuadorians vote for president without violence, but overseas voting system sees cyberattacks World News Libya’s central bank announces reunification after nearly a decade of division due to civil war More National News → 1:03 The First Look At Bus Stop Forecast 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
