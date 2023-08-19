Fire in Union Star

Law enforcement is investigating a death after bodily remains were found in Dekalb County. The remains were found at 163 N 2nd Street in Union Star, Missouri. 

 Riley Funk

Dekalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman said in a press release that the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Thursday in reference to an active missing person investigation. 

