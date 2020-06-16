Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports of shots fired. The St. Joseph Police Department said two suspects were physically fighting in an alleyway near Gordon and Indiana streets when they arrived after spotting two vehicles chasing each other on the south end of St. Joseph.
"Some gunshots were exchanged. One person was struck and taken to the hospital. And we have a suspect in custody reference a stolen car at this point," Sgt. Steve McClintick
Police say they are still investigating whether the suspect in custody was involved in the shooting.
The victim was taken to Mosaic with non-life-threatening injuries.
