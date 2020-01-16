The St. Joseph Police Department responded to an apparent shooting at 8:27 p.m. Thursday. The incident occurred inside the residence of 1402 Hickory St.
According to Sergeant Travis Clausen with the St. Joseph Police Department, one person was injured.
“We do have one gunshot victim.The suspect is still unknown at this time and not in custody,” Clausen said. “The victim was a white male who was shot in the abdomen.”
Clausen also said the victim is in critical but non-life-threatening condition at this time.
At least six police cars were blocking off the intersection.
St. Joseph Police taped off the property and part of 14th Street.
One person appeared to have been questioned in a police car before leaving the scene.