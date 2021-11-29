The St. Joseph Police Department has identified Jabin Bullock as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.
The 25-year-old was shot at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 at The Ridge Apartments, 2121 S. Riverside Road. His death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
