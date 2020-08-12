Police confirmed they do have people of interest and now have additional video to help them in the investigation of Sundays drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old girl.
A video to help in the investigation is a surveillance video that Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said it is from Sunday's fatal drive-by shooting. He also said they do have people of interest, but, no additional information has been released on who those people are.
“I can assure you in this instance detectives have went out and retrieved footage off cameras you see there at that business and many areas around that," Wilson said. “We do have a couple people of interest in this case, we haven’t made an arrest at this time but detectives are making some headway.”
A second video is coming from social media. People in the community and the Police Department have seen this video. It shows possible child endangerment prior to the fatal shooting, against Sunday's victims. The video has since been deleted online but police do have a copy of that video.
“We do have possession of copies of that and the detectives will look at that and if there is a criminal case there that will be submitted to the prosecutor for consideration of charges,” Wilson said.
The Police Department is withholding specific information and descriptions to maintain the integrity of the case.
“We’re not at the point in the investigation where the detectives are putting a description out they are utilizing all that information to forward their investigation at this time,” Wilson said.
Crime Stoppers gathers donations for reward as information on local cases. If you would like a donation to be used for information on Sundays fatal drive-by you must specify that with your donation. Those can be mailed to Greater St. Joseph Crime Stoppers, PO Box 8661, St. Joseph, MO 64508
If you do know anything about Sundays shooting or other related incidents please use the Police Department online tip form here.