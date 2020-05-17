A Department of Justice grant that would provide pandemic equipment and personnel funds will be seen by the St. Joseph City Council.
According to Police Chief Chris Connally, who also is the interim city manager, the $96,453 grant has been received, but must be approved by City Council during Monday’s meeting.
The vast majority of the funds, just over $76,000, will be used for purchasing personal protective equipment and supplies for disinfecting. Small portions also could go toward cost for overtime pay and fringe benefits.
Connelly said officers already had PPE in their kits for certain emergencies, but not nearly enough for the current crisis.
“We had some of that in stock, not the type of stock that you would go into a pandemic with,” he said. “Like everybody else, it’s been kind of hit or miss here. Some of our hand sanitizer we made here on our own and mixed ourselves. So far we’ve been able to provide for our employees.”
He said they have been lucky to receive donations of masks and equipment from various groups, including the state Fraternal Order of Police, but more equipment, including antimicrobial “blue lights” used for sanitizing, will be needed.
The supplies will be purchased when needed, but some are easier to come by than others.
“Some equipment we get fairly quickly and other equipment we get on a waiting list like everybody else,” Connally said.
The grant application required a list of needed items that can be changed with notification. St. Joseph’s list includes various items that officers and other employees may need, including UV lights and replacement bulbs, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, disposable face shields, 25 keyboard mice, various types of masks including more than 500 N95 respirator masks, disposable coveralls, gloves and more.
The grant also includes $9,600 for housing and meals for employees quarantined at Missouri Western State University.
Connelly said that money is a precaution, and currently there are no officers being quarantined at MWSU.
“We haven’t needed to use that at all, but, certainly, if we have somebody that’s exposed at work and has a high-risk member of their family at home, we don’t want them to take something from work and create that risk,” Connally said.
He said the agreement to use the university’s campus as a quarantine site was made early on and would be a more cost-effective option than using hotels.