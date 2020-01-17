St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally unveiled the department's 2019 crime statistics Friday.
The report, "2019 Annual Crime Summary," was prepared by Sgt. Chris McBane, Support Services Division.
According to the report, there were 11,403 crimes reported throughout the entire city in 2019. That's a decrease of 312.
However, other areas increased, like motor vehicle theft. According to the report, 650 auto thefts were reported in 2019 versus 579 the year prior, a 12 percent increase.
Of the 211 aggravated assaults reported in 2019, 45 percent were domestic violence related, compared to 58 percent in 2018.
Overall violent crime was down 21 percent from 2018 to 2019, with 302 violent crimes reported.
Reports of arson remained almost identical, with one less reported last year.
