Police chief gets to know Latino community in St. Joseph

The city’s new police chief took the time to connect with residents Wednesday, participating in a meet-and-greet with members of the local Latino community.
The event, hosted at The Luxe, was important to Chief Paul Luster, who previously spent 26 years with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. Being that the Latino community is growing in St. Joseph, he said he believes it’s important to start that relationship so they can continue to work together going forward.
“This is a group I really want to work with from many angles,” Luster said. “To build those relationships to hopefully do some recruiting so we can really get there to get those perspectives on the police departments and to make us a better able to serve our community.”
For members of Latinos Connect, including Peyton Santana, getting to know Luster helps them know that they have a someone they can trust when they may have a problem.
“It is nice to know who we need to go and tell when we feel unsafe,” Santana said. “It’s also nice that he’s willing to connect with us. It’s super awesome for us that he’s right here today with us.”
Luster said that overall excellence is a goal for his department. That includes getting many different voices and perspectives on important topics.
“We’re bringing in top of the line training for our officers,” Luster said. “We’re focusing on our officers’ wellness. We can’t do our jobs effectively, efficiently without community engagement. It’s very important moving forward that there’s an expectation from me that we’re going to be engaged.”
