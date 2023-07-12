Police chief gets to know Latino community in St. Joseph
The city’s new police chief took the time to connect with residents Wednesday, participating in a meet-and-greet with members of the local Latino community.

The event, hosted at The Luxe, was important to Chief Paul Luster, who previously spent 26 years with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. Being that the Latino community is growing in St. Joseph, he said he believes it’s important to start that relationship so they can continue to work together going forward.

